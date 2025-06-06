Fernando Beltran News: Completes Leon move

Beltran is a new signing for Leon after arriving from Guadalajara, the club announced Tuesday.

Beltran racked up 13 goals and 12 assists in 218 league appearances for Chivas, featuring as a central player who could on occasion take his talents forward. However, he lost ground in the team last season and ended up leaving to join La Fiera, which is the second club of his career. It remains unclear where he'll be used, as his new squad boasts an elite No. 10 in James Rodriguez and two strong defensive midfielders in Nicolas Fonseca and Rodrigo Echeverria.