Filip Jorgensen News: Earns six PL appearances
Jorgensen recorded six Premier League appearances during the 2024/25 season for Chelsea.
Jorgensen was unable to win the starting position for Chelsea despite having the opportunity to do so, having let in nine goals in the six PL games played. Not much is expected of the keeper next season other than he will remain the second-string keeper behind Robert Sanchez heading into the 2025/26 campaign.
