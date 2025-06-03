Finn Surman Injury: Will represent New Zealand
Surman has been called up by New Zealand for the friendly games against Ivory Coast and Ukraine on June 8 and June 10, respectively.
Surman has been an undisputed starter in the backline for Portland this season and will miss Sunday's match against St. Louis due to the call-up. He should return in time to face San Jose on June 13. His absence will force a change in the starting XI, with Dario Zuparic expected to replace him in the central defense on Sunday.
