Florent Hanin News: Consistent at left-back

Hanin featured in 33 Ligue 1 matches for Angers during the 2024-25 season, scoring one goal and providing two assists.

Hanin established himself as a reliable presence at left-back, contributing both defensively and offensively with impressive stats, including 25 chances created, 107 crosses, 69 tackles, and 79 clearances. His overlapping runs and accurate crosses added width to Angers' attack, while his defensive duties were executed with discipline to help the SCO avoid relegation this season. Hanin's consistent performances were instrumental in Angers' defensive stability throughout the season, which has led the board to enter contract extension talks as his deal expires at the end of the month.