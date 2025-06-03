Florian Kainz News: Struggles in 2. Bundesliga

Kainz scored five goals and added two assists in the 2. Bundesliga.

Kainz stuck with Koln and was expected to be the talisman as the club looked to bounce back into the top flight. They did bounce back, but Kainz didn't play a big part, he had seven goal contributions and played 1,376 minutes, surprisingly falling into a depth role. Damion Downs and Luca Waldschmidt appear to be the preferred attacking midfield option coming back into the top flight.