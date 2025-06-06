Florian Lejeune News: Plays all but one game

Lejeune recorded two goals, three assists, 178 clearances, 46 tackles and 41 interceptions across 37 starts in LaLiga.

Lejeune recorded 37 starts in league play for a second consecutive campaign, and this was the third straight season in which he recorded multiple goals from his center-back role. One of the most consistent players for Rayo in the 2024/25 season, Lejeune figures to remain a regular at the back for the team even if they search for defensive upgrades during the upcoming summer transfer window.