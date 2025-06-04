Florian Sotoca News: Horrible season

Sotoca scored and assisted once in 31 appearances (22 starts) in Ligue 1.

Sotoca has been the top producer offensively for Lens in his first four seasons, but has now absolutely crumbled. This was a horrendous season, as he totaled just two goal contributions and even finished the campaign as a bench option. Sotoca will hope to get fit and play his way back into the starting XI for next season.