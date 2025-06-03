Francis Onyeka News: Extends contract, loaned to Bochum

Onyeka has signed a contract extension with Leverkusen until 2028 and is loaned for the 2025-26 season to Bochum, the club announced.

Onyeka has featured 14 minutes in the Champions League against Salzburg late November and that was his only appearance for Leverkusen this season. That said, the board seems to have confidence in his qualities after signing a contract extension with the offensive midfielder. He will join Bochum on loan for the 2025-26 season with the goal to play more and further develop his potential.