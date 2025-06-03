Gabriel Martinelli News: Disappoints offensively

Martinelli scored eight times and added four assists in 33 appearances (25 starts) in the Premier League.

Martinelli totaled 12 goal contributions in the Premier League, a respectable return, though not nearly what is expected from the electric winger. He's struggled in the past two seasons to live up to his brilliance from 2022/23, where he totaled 20 goal contributions. Martinelli should remain the top choice on the left wing moving forward and a better striker could help his overall goal contributions.