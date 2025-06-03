Fantasy Soccer
Gabriel Martinelli headshot

Gabriel Martinelli News: Disappoints offensively

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on June 3, 2025

Martinelli scored eight times and added four assists in 33 appearances (25 starts) in the Premier League.

Martinelli totaled 12 goal contributions in the Premier League, a respectable return, though not nearly what is expected from the electric winger. He's struggled in the past two seasons to live up to his brilliance from 2022/23, where he totaled 20 goal contributions. Martinelli should remain the top choice on the left wing moving forward and a better striker could help his overall goal contributions.

Gabriel Martinelli
Arsenal
