Gabriel Pec News: Logs assist in win

Pec made an assist, had three shots (two on target), created two chances and drew two fouls during Saturday's 2-0 win over Real Salt Lake.

Pec had another active display for Galaxy, using his constant movement to get himself unmarked and being involved in multiple dangerous plays, which included an assist for Joseph Paintsil to seal the 2-0 win in the second half. After tallying 15 assists in 2024, the attacker could finally get his first one here and he'll hope this is the start of better things to come after failing to meet the production standards set by himself in the past campaign.