Garrison Tubbs headshot

Garrison Tubbs News: Starting against Chicago

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on June 7, 2025

Tubbs (thigh) is in the starting XI for Saturday's match against Chicago Fire.

Tubbs has completed his recovery from the issue that forced him to miss the previous clash with Cincinnati. He previously made three consecutive starts, producing 82 passes, nine clearances, five interceptions and five tackles over 225 minutes on the pitch. He's expected to feature in a back three alongside Lucas Bartlett and Conner Antley.

