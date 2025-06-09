Gavi News: 1,000 minutes in rotational role

Gavi started in 14 of his 26 appearances while registering one goal on 11 shots and one assist on 14 chances created in La Liga.

Gavi took until around the start of October to see the field after returning from a torn ACL, seeing a rotational role once he was available. That said, he is struggling to work into the starting role he held in the 2022/23 campaign, fighting for minutes in a midfield that continues to produce solid talent that contends for minutes. He does appear to still have a role in Hansi Flick's system and is valuable to the team when he sees the time. The main question will just be if he can convert that into starting time again, as his rotational role majorly hinders his production.