Gerard Martin News: Successful end to season

Martin started in 11 of his 28 appearances while recording one goal on seven shots and three assists on eight chances created in La Liga.

Martin was welcomed to his debut campaign with Barcelona during the 2024/25 season, seeing more of a rotational role in his first stint with the club. However, he would assume a starting role late after some injuries and would impress, starting in nine of their final 14 games, recording two assists in league play and two assists in UCL play during that span. He is showing significant promise at the age of 23, and with the player able to play in the midfield or at full-back, he could work into more minutes moving forward in the young Barcelona squad.