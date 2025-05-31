Fantasy Soccer
Giacomo Vrioni headshot

Giacomo Vrioni News: Straight red against Revolution

Written by RotoWire Staff

Updated on May 31, 2025 at 5:27pm

Vrioni logged two shots (zero on goal) during CF Montreal's game Saturday against New England. He also recorded a straight red card.

Vrioni's straight red card ensures that CF Montreal will not have him available to begin its June schedule. The timing is more unfortunate considering that Montreal's team will have two weeks, more than enough rest time, before playing at Houston on June 14.

Giacomo Vrioni
CF Montreal
More Stats & News
