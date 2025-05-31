Giacomo Vrioni News: Straight red against Revolution
Vrioni logged two shots (zero on goal) during CF Montreal's game Saturday against New England. He also recorded a straight red card.
Vrioni's straight red card ensures that CF Montreal will not have him available to begin its June schedule. The timing is more unfortunate considering that Montreal's team will have two weeks, more than enough rest time, before playing at Houston on June 14.
