Gianluigi Donnarumma

Gianluigi Donnarumma News: Clean sheet to end season

Written by RotoWire Staff

Updated on June 4, 2025 at 9:52am

Donnarumma recorded two saves and secured a clean sheet in Saturday's 5-0 win versus Inter Milan.

Donnarumma didn't have much work to do in Saturday's UCL final as he was only called into action twice for two saves on his way to a clean sheet. This gives him two clean sheets through their final three UCL matches, proving to show up when it matters most. He ends his UCL campaign with 14 goals allowed and 26 saves that led to six clean sheets in 15 appearances. That said, the goalie saw 10 clean sheets and 39 goals allowed across 39 appearances between UCL and Ligue 1 play.

Gianluigi Donnarumma
Paris Saint-Germain

