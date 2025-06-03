Fantasy Soccer
Fantasy Sports
DFS
Sports Betting
Picks & Props
Sign Up
Giuseppe Bovalina headshot

Giuseppe Bovalina Injury: Will represent Australia U23

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on June 3, 2025

Bovalina has been called up by Australia U23 for the two friendly games against South Korea U23 on June 5 and June 9, respectively.

Bovalina has been a bench option this season for Vancouver but due to the call-up, he will miss the match against Seattle on Sunday. He should return in time to face Columbus on June 14. His absence will therefore not impact the starting XI.

Giuseppe Bovalina
Vancouver Whitecaps FC
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy soccer tools
Sign Up Now