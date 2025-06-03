Giuseppe Bovalina Injury: Will represent Australia U23
Bovalina has been called up by Australia U23 for the two friendly games against South Korea U23 on June 5 and June 9, respectively.
Bovalina has been a bench option this season for Vancouver but due to the call-up, he will miss the match against Seattle on Sunday. He should return in time to face Columbus on June 14. His absence will therefore not impact the starting XI.
