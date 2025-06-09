Goncalo Guedes News: Six goal contributions, 10 starts

Guedes started in 10 of his 29 appearances while recording two goals on 27 shots and four assists on eight chances created in the Premier League.

Guedes spent the full season with Wolves during the 2024/25 campaign after he was loaned out to Benfica and Villarreal in the previous season, shaping out a rotational role with his few 10 starts. However, he would see his highest amount of goal contributions in a season since the 2021/22 season, notching six in under 1,000 minutes of play. He does remain on contract for two more seasons, but the club appears to be looking at possible options out for the attacker after not seeing a major role with the club after signing with them in 2022.