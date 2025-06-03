Gregoire Coudert News: Difficult outings in Brest

Coudert made seven appearances for Brest across all competitions in the 2024-25 season, conceding 17 goals.

Coudert had a difficult season with Brest as he couldn't provide a reliable backup goalkeeper role when Marco Bizot was missing. He featured in seven games and conceded 17 goals in total including seven against Paris in the second leg of the Champions League. He could have postulated for a starting role next year if he had confirmed his good performances from last season but this campaign will raise doubts on his role for next season with Marco Bizot expected to leave in the summer.