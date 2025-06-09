Guela Doue News: Decent first season in Alsace

Doue featured in 32 Ligue 1 matches for Strasbourg during the 2024-25 season, scoring one goal and providing two assists.

Doue showed great reliability in the back three during his first season with Strasbourg, contributing to both defense and build-up play. He set career highs in league action with 64 tackles, 34 interceptions, 148 clearances, 46 crosses and his first professional goal, underlining the quality of his campaign. As he continues to mature, the big brother of Desire Doue looks poised to become a cornerstone of the Alsacians' defense moving forward.