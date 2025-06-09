Habib Diarra News: Midfield catalyst in Strasbourg

Diarra appeared in 30 Ligue 1 matches for Strasbourg in 2024-25, contributing four goals and five assists.

Diarra's energy and technical precision drove Strasbourg's midfield forward, helping link defense and attack effectively. His combined goal involvements illustrated his growth as both a creator and scoring threat, allowing him to set new career highs in league play with four goals, five assists, 27 chances created, 54 crosses, 43 clearances and 52 deemed fouls. With three years left on his contract, there is no doubt that Diarra will once again be a key presence in the heart of Racing's midfield next season if he remains at the club. Reports say that Premier League clubs such as Leeds are interested in signing him during the summer transfer window.