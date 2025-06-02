Hakan Calhanoglu News: Seven crosses during final

Calhanoglu recorded seven crosses (two accurate) and three corners in Saturday's 5-0 defeat against Paris Saint-Germain.

Calhanoglu was one of the few players from Inter to get anything going in the brutal loss to PSG, whipping in seven crosses and two chances created. That said, he was smothered in the midfield for most of the match, unable to be a catalyst for many moves forward like he usually is. His UCL campaign ends with 11 starts in 12 appearances to go along with four goals on 20 shots and two assists on 15 chances created.