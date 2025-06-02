Hannibal News: Finds role at Burnley

Hannibal started 23 of 37 appearances in 2024/25, producing one goal and four assists with 33 shots and 42 crosses.

Hannibal was in and out of the starting XI in his first season with Burnley. He started the final five matches in more of an attacking role, leading to one goal and two assists in those contests. He probably won't start every match in the Premier League, but he figures to find consistent minutes unless Burnley add a big name over the summer.