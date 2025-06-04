Hans Hateboer News: Mixed first season in Rennes

Hateboer featured in 26 Ligue 1 matches for Rennes in the 2024-25 season, contributing to six clean sheets.

Hateboer provided defensive solidity and experience in the backline, contributing to the team's overall stability for his first season in Brittany. While his offensive output was limited, his defensive contributions were valuable in maintaining structure, allowing him to set new career highs in league play with 29 interceptions and 63 clearances. That said, he slowly lost his starting role under new coach Habib Beye, not featuring off the bench in his last four games available. This raises doubts about his short-term future as he could be keen on a move in the summer with only one year left on his contract.