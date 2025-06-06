Haris Belkebla Injury: Season slowed down by injury

Belkebla (foot) played 22 Ligue 1 matches for Angers during the 2024-25 season, providing one assist before suffering a season-ending foot injury.

Belkebla offered consistency in the midfield, focusing on ball distribution and defensive duties. His experience brought balance to the team's central areas to avoid relegation from Ligue 1. That said, his season was slowed down by a foot injury that made him miss the final stretch of the season. He couldn't set more than two new career highs for that reason, although recording one assist and making 45 clearances were already more than his previous Ligue 1 campaign. There is no doubt that with a full recovery and a good preseason, Belkebla will be a player to watch again for Angers next season.