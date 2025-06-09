Harry Toffolo News: Departs Nottingham Forest

Toffolo is departing Nottingham Forest as a free agent after ending his contract, the club announced.

Toffolo made 57 appearances for Nottingham Forest after joining from Huddersfield Town in 2022. He scored his only goal for the club in a 1-1 draw against Wolves in December 2023 and delivered a key goal-line clearance in the 2-1 win at Tottenham in April. This season he featured in seven games across all competitions, contributing to one clean sheet. His contract is expiring at the end of the month and Toffolo is set for free agency.