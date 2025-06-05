Harry Wilson News: Decent season shortened by injury

Wilson appeared in 25 matches (12 starts) over the 2024/25 season, producing six goals and one assist along with 43 shots (17 on target), 41 crosses (11 accurate) and 20 chances created.

Wilson started the campaign on the bench and made his mark with a brace in an eight-minute performance against Brentford, after which he earned a greater role until he suffered a foot issue in January. That problem forced him to miss almost three months of action, limiting his final output. Still, he posted respectable offensive stats boosted by a few set pieces in some games. The winger could open the 2025/26 period in good form if he remains fit, looking to make a difference for a team that has stumbled in recent contests.