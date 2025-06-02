Harvey Barnes News: Solid starter season

Barnes logged 33 appearances (17 starts) with nine goals and four assists on 63 shots (21 on goal), 47 crosses (14 accurate), 26 chances created and two corners during Newcastle United's 2024-25 season.

Barnes' 17 starts include seven goals and three assists, proving he is much better as a starter. It became a relatively regular role at the tail-end of Newcastle United's season. However, it is worth noting that Barnes' role may have been promoted and maintained because of injuries to Anthony Gordon and Joelinton (knee) respectively. With a fully healthy Newcastle team, which may be improved with potential transfers, Barnes may not have as excellent an output next season. But if this one proves anything, the Englishman can deliver when given enhanced opportunities.