Herbert Endeley News: Tears ACL, loan terminated

Endeley has suffered a torn ACL and has had his loan with the Colorado Springs Switchbacks terminated, accoridng to his parent club.

Endeley will return to Dallas for the rest of the season after his season ended in an unfortunate way, heading to the sidelines with a torn ACL while on loan. This will leave him sidelined for around the next nine to 12 months, hoping to return around the first few months of next season. This is a minor loss for the club, not appearing once this season before his loan.