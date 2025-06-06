Himad Abdelli News: Good season with SCO

Abdelli played 32 Ligue 1 matches for Angers during the 2024-25 season, scoring six goals and providing one assist.

Abdelli was a key figure in Angers' midfield, contributing significantly to the team's offensive play to help the club avoid relegation from the French top flight. His ability to find the back of the net added a valuable dimension to the team's attack, helping him set new career highs in Ligue 1 play with six goals, 39 chances created, 44 crosses and 26 clearances. To further enhance his impact, increasing his assist tally would be beneficial for the SCO, as he still has one year left on his contract and is expected to be the main leader of Angers next season.