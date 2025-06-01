Hirving Lozano Injury: Forced off injured

Lozano (undisclosed) was forced off with an apparent injury in Saturday's 2-0 victory over Austin, according to Francisco Velasco of East Village Times. He provided one assist and created four chances before leaving the pitch.

Lozano provided his fifth assist of the season against Austin on Saturday before being forced off due to an apparent injury. He set a new season high with four chances created before leaving his teammates in the 66th minute. He will likely be assessed in the coming days to know the extent of his injury and if he has to miss some time. If this is the case, Alex Mighten could get a larger role in the frontline until he comes back.