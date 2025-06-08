Horatiu Moldovan News: Heading back to Atletico Madrid

Moldovan won't be retained past his loan spell, Sassuolo announced.

Moldovan was more than serviceable and contributed to the promotion, allowing 27 goals and keeping 11 clean sheets in 27 matches, but Sassuolo will likely lean on Stefano Turati, who played on loan at Monza in the past campaign, between the sticks. He might stay as a deputy since Atletico Madrid leaned on a loanee, Juan Musso, behind Jan Oblak in 2024/2025 and are unlikely to buy him out.