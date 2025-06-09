Hugo Lloris News: Quiet outing Sunday
Lloris registered one save and allowed one goal in Sunday's 3-1 victory versus Sporting Kansas City.
Lloris faced just two shots and made one save in LAFC's victory on Sunday, maintaining his record of being rarely tested. His calm presence between the posts helped LAFC absorb SKC's early pressure. Lloris remains a steadying figure as the team heads into the Club World Cup with their first match set for Monday against Chelsea.
