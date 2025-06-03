Hugo Magnetti News: Midfield engine in Brest

Magnetti played in 46 matches across all competitions for Brest during the 2024-25 season, scoring two goals and providing one assist.

Magnetti's work rate and ball-winning abilities were crucial in Brest's midfield, although the repetition of games every three days impacted his performances later on during the season. He scored a historic goal against Sturm Graz in the Champions League and set new career highs with 52 tackles and 36 clearances in league play. Magnetti's consistency made him an integral part of the squad, and with two years left on his contract, the former youth Marseille player will likely keep his role in the midfield moving forward.