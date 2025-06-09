Hwang Hee-Chan News: Role takes major hit

Hwang started in five of his 21 appearances while notching two goals on five shots in the Premier League.

Hwang would see a major reduction in minutes during the 2024/25 campaign, falling to more of a rotational role with his 650 minutes compared to the 2,100 minutes from the previous campaign. He would see one stint of starts before ultimately seeing very little time to end the season, only earning six appearances after the start of February. However, injuries did see him sidelined multiple times, possibly the reason for his minimal use. He still has a few years left on his contract, so the 29-year-old will hope to see an improvement in minutes, or he could be facing a possible move out with his role dwindling.