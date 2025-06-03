Ian Maatsen News: Completes first season with Villa
Maatsen started in 10 os his 29 appearances while notching one goal on 19 shots and two assists on 19 chances created in the Premier League.
Maatsen is coming off a decent debut campaign with Aston Villa despite only seeing a rotational role, as he was able to still earn over 1,000 minutes of play while filling in at left-back here and there. His two-way efforts did pay off with his three-goal contributions and 51 crosses, a decent tally for only a rotational player. With Lucas Digne set for another season with the club and Maatsen still only 23, a rotational role is more than likely to start next season, but a starting role can't be too far off for the Dutch full-back.
