Ibrahim Salah News: Slowed by injury

Salah featured in 21 matches for Brest across all competitions during the 2024-25 season, scoring two goals and providing one assist.

Salah's pace and dribbling skills posed constant threats to opposing defenses when available this season. His ability to create scoring opportunities highlighted his potential as a forward for his first season with Brest on loan from Rennes. That said, a foot injury completely slowed his progression throughout the season, especially in the second part of the campaign. There is no doubt that if Brest decides to activate the purchase option in his loan, he will show his potential next season, as a starter or as a supersub off the bench.