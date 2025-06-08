Ibrahim Sangare News: Season disrupted by injury

Sangare started seven of 13 games he played in the 24/25 season and provided one assist in the year. He only created five chances but won 14 tackles, made six interceptions and 13 clearances.

Sangare started the season in the starting lineup, starting all of the first three matches before he picked up a hamstring injury, which kept him out until late January. He assisted in the first game after his return from injury, which was the famous 7-0 victory against Brighton. He ended the season with four starts in a row, and if he has a positive preseason, remaining fit, he may look to regain his starting position for next season, as Nottingham Forest will tackle the Europa Conference League.