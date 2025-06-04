Idrissa Gueye News: Major contributor yet again

Gueye made 37 appearances (35 starts) in the Premier League, providing three assists.

Gueye continues to be a rock-solid producer in central midfield, despite playing into the last year of his contract. The midfielder is in talks to renew his deal with Everton, where he would likely remain a consistent piece of the starting XI. Gueye has been a major starting option across the entirety of his time back with Everton.