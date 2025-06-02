Ilkay Gundogan News: Starting role in return to City

Gundogan started in 25 of his 33 appearances while notching one goal on 27 shots and six assists on 44 chances created to go along with 60 crosses in the Premier League.

Gundogan returned to City after one season with Barcelona and was right back where he left the club, starting only two games after returning to the club and not giving that spot up. However, he would see a major drop in his goal contributions with seven compared to his 12 in his last season with the club, as he did have to take on more of a defensive role. He did see an automatic clause triggered for an extra year on his contract and hopes to remain with the club. That said, his future still seems uncertain as the club plans to bring some youth into their midfield.