Illan Meslier News: Remains stout for Leeds

Meslier made 65 saves while keeping 21 clean sheets in 39 starts this past season.

Meslier made easy work in the Championship, accruing one more clean sheet and 23 fewer saves than the prior campaign despite making eight fewer starts. Of course, now in the Premier League, his numbers will likely revert to how they were a few seasons ago. While he made 11 clean sheets in 2020/21, his numbers will likely be closer to single-digit clean sheets with 100-plus saves in the 2025/26 campaign.