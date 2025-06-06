Ilyas Ansah News: Signs with Union Berlin

Ansah has signed a contract with Union Berlin, joining from SC Paderborn, his new club announced. "With Ilyas, we're getting a young but already highly developed attacking player who consistently performed well last season. He brings pace, physicality, and goal threat-qualities we need in our game. We're convinced he can take the next step with us and are delighted to welcome him to Union," said Horst Heldt, Managing Director of Men's Professional Football at 1. FC Union Berlin.

Ansah rose through several youth clubs before joining SC Paderborn's U19 team, where he scored four goals in 12 A-Junioren-Bundesliga matches. He debuted in senior football with Paderborn's second team in April 2023, earned a pro contract that summer, and scored his first 2. Bundesliga goal in September. In the 2024-25 season, he played 33 of 34 league matches, recording six goals and six assists as Paderborn narrowly missed promotion. He also scored five goals in 12 appearances for Germany's U20 team and has now transferred to Union Berlin.