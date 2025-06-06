Inaki Pena News: Takes on bigger role due to injury

Pena started in 15 of his 16 appearances, while notching four clean sheets, 18 goals allowed and 36 saves in La Liga.

Pena would work into some starting time this campaign after an injury to Marc-Andre ter Stegen would allow him into the role, just seven games into the season. He would hold that role until January, when Wojciech Szczesny would then claim the role after joining through free agency, Pena only earning one more appearance after that. The club is now rumored to be in search of a new goalie, with Marc-Andre ter Stegen possibly exiting. This leaves Pena with a slight chance to earn a starting role, although it is more likely to go to a new signing.