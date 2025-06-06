Inigo Martinez News: Sees full time role

Martinez started in all 28 of his appearances while bagging four assists on 16 chances created in La Liga.

Martinez saw a full-time role this season after starting in 28 games, a solid development for the defender in his second season with the club after only starting in 13 games last season. However, some of this can be linked to the injury of Ronald Araujo at the start of the campaign, giving Martinez the opportunity to earn the spot. With Aurujo now fit again, the question moving into next season is if Martinez will still hold this role, as he may be relegated to more of a rotational role again behind Aurujo and Pau Cubarsi.