Irvin Cardona News: Signs with St. Etienne permanently

Cardona has signed a permanent deal with St. Etienne from Augsburg, according to his former club.

Cardona is not going to return to Augsburg after his loan spell in France, as he instead joins St. Etienne on a permanent deal. This comes after not seeing much time in his three seasons with Augsburg, spending the first half of the last season on loan with Espanyol before heading to St. Etienne. He did start in 13 of his 15 appearances with the French club while bagging five goals and three assists, likely to hold a starting role moving into the new season.