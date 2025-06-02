Isak Johannesson News: Joins FC Koln

Johannesson has signed a contract with FC Koln until 2030, joining from Fortuna Dusseldorf, his new club announced. "Isak has developed very well in the last few years and is ready for the step up into the Bundesliga. He is a strong runner, good on the ball, can play across the positions in central midfield and has the footballing quality that we were looking to add to our squad. We are very happy that he has decided to join FC," FC Sporting Director, Thomas Kessler said.

Johannesson has joined FC Koln from Fortuna Dusseldorf on a deal through June 2030. The 22-year-old Icelandic midfielder has made 33 appearances for the national team and impressed in the 2. Bundesliga with 15 goals and 11 assists in 61 games. He previously played in Sweden and Denmark, winning two Superliga titles with FC Copenhagen.