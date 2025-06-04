Ismael Kone News: Disappointing season in Ligue 1

Kone made 21 Ligue 1 appearances for Marseille and Rennes during the 2024-25 season, scoring two goals and providing one assist.

Kone's first season in France was disappointing despite making a good impression during the preseason, including a stunning goal against Sunderland in a friendly. The Canadian underperformed both in terms of play and behavior at Marseille, which led to an early winter loan with a purchase option to Rennes. He showed a better version of himself in Brittany and scored one of his two goals against his parent club in the final game of the 2024-25 season, but reports indicate Rennes will not trigger the clause and he may be forced to find a new club as he is now seen as "undesirable" in Marseille.