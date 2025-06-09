Ismael Landry Doukoure News: Breakout season in backline

Doukoure played 31 Ligue 1 matches for Strasbourg during the 2024-25 season, contributing one goal and one assist.

Doukoure established himself as the first-choice centre-back with 31 Ligue 1 starts and a total of 2,645 minutes, showcasing remarkable consistency. His defensive contributions were impressive as he recorded 40 tackles, 25 interceptions, and 100 clearances, the last stat being a career high. Doukoure helped the team secure eight clean sheets, also a career high. Alongside his defensive work, he chipped in offensively with a goal and an assist, creating a lot of interested candidates keen on signing him during the summer transfer window. With one year left on his contract, both parties could be keen on parting ways.