Issa Diop News: Doesn't play in final two months

Diop started in 16 of his 23 appearances, tallying seven shots (three on goal), 73 clearances, 28 tackles and nine interceptions over the past season.

Diop went from being the natural replacement when Joachim Andersen was unavailable to being completely excluded even from the substitutes at the end of the campaign. The defender has been reliable for clearances when in the starting lineup, but overall he's fallen far short of the impact he once had with West Ham.