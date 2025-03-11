Ivan Provedel News: Three saves in draw
Provedel made three saves and allowed one goal in Monday's 1-1 draw versus Udinese.
Provedel stopped three of the four shots he faced during Monday's draw, doing enough to earn a point. With the chances he faced Provedel likely would have wanted to come away with the win and clean sheet during Monday's clash. Provedel hasn't kept a clean sheet in all competitions since January.
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy soccer toolsSign Up Now