Fantasy Soccer
Fantasy Sports
DFS
Sports Betting
Picks & Props
Sign Up
Ivan Provedel headshot

Ivan Provedel News: Three saves in draw

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on March 11, 2025

Provedel made three saves and allowed one goal in Monday's 1-1 draw versus Udinese.

Provedel stopped three of the four shots he faced during Monday's draw, doing enough to earn a point. With the chances he faced Provedel likely would have wanted to come away with the win and clean sheet during Monday's clash. Provedel hasn't kept a clean sheet in all competitions since January.

Ivan Provedel
Lazio
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy soccer tools
Sign Up Now