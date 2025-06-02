Jacob Murphy News: Breakout year for Newcastle

Murphy logged 35 appearances (31 starts) with eight goals and 12 assists on 43 shots (15 on goal), 120 crosses (22 accurate), 42 chances created and 16 corners during Newcastle United's 2024-25 season.

The 2023-24 Premier League saw Murphy establish himself as one of Newcastle United's top attacking players, with 10 combined goals and assists. The team's manager Eddie Howe benefited from continuing to put faith in his aforementioned player, whose G/A doubled from 10 to 20 this season. For every offensive category, Murphy's career bests updated, and he will enter the 2025-26 Premier League trying to prove his excellence is legitimate. Should that come through, perhaps Murphy can earn a spot in England's team trying to qualify for the 2026 FIFA World Cup.